Hawks topple West Virginia

A strong second half Tuesday lifted the Kansas Jayhawks to a 79-65 win over West Virginia. The Jayhawks outscored West Virginia 44-29 after halftime in winning their eighth straight.

December 23, 2020 - 10:13 AM

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Christian Braun hit six 3-pointers and had 22 points, Jalen Wilson hit four 3s and scored 17, and No. 3 Kansas shrugged off a mid-game malaise before cruising past seventh-ranked West Virginia 79-65 on Tuesday night.

Marcus Garrett finished with 15 points, Ochai Agbaji had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and David McCormack added 10 points and 11 boards as the Jayhawks (8-1, 2-0 Big 12) won their fifth straight against the Mountaineers (6-2, 1-1).

Kansas trailed by a point at halftime before Braun and Wilson heated up in the second half, carrying the Jayhawks to their eighth consecutive victory overall.

