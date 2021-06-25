‘Health scare’ delays College World Series game

North Carolina State was without several players with several sickened due to COVID-19. That left only 13 available for Friday’s College World Series game against Vanderbilt.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — North Carolina State was missing four starting position players and had only 13 available for its College World Series game against Vanderbilt on Friday because of a COVID-19 issue on the team.

The game was delayed an hour after the NCAA said it needed time to complete “health and safety protocols.” NC State said “several players” had entered the COVID-19 protocol.

The Wolfpack opened the game with nine position players and four pitchers available. Freshman pitcher Garrett Payne, who had six appearances this season, made his first start.