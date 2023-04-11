 | Tue, Apr 11, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Heaney sets record; Rangers route Royals

Andrew Heaney tied an AL record by striking out nine consecutive batters, Adolis Garcia’s sixth-inning grand slam was one of three Texas home runs and the Rangers routed the Kansas City Royals 11-2. 

By

Sports

April 11, 2023 - 2:13 PM

Hunter Dozier (17) of the Kansas City Royals celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field on April 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.The Rangers won 11-2. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images/TNS)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney tied an AL record by striking out nine consecutive batters, Adolis Garcia’s sixth-inning grand slam was one of three Texas home runs and the Rangers routed the Kansas City Royals 11-2 on Monday night.

Heaney (1-1) began the streak by fanning Matt Duffy and Nicky Lopez to end the first inning, then struck out the side in the second and third innings. After Salvador Perez went down swinging leading off the fourth inning, Matt Duffy ended the streak with a flyout to right field.

Heaney threw 93 pitches and left after five innings, allowing two runs – one earned – on two hits. That after he allowed seven runs and recorded only eight outs last Tuesday in his Texas debut.

Related
June 28, 2021
June 9, 2021
June 5, 2018
May 25, 2018
Most Popular