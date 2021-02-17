Here’s how McDowell stunned NASCAR to win at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It took Michael McDowell a full lap around the track in the early hours of Monday morning to understand that he was a Daytona 500 champion. That’s because NASCAR was still deliberating the finish of the race.

“I didn’t know at all when the caution came out,” McDowell said of the last-lap yellow flag that NASCAR eventually deemed flew with McDowell in the lead for the win.

“It was just so chaotic that I had no idea where the yellow came out and where I was at the time,” McDowell said.