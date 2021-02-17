Menu Search Log in

Here’s how McDowell stunned NASCAR to win at Daytona

A late crash put Michael McDowell in front at the end of Sunday's Daytona 500. Amid the chaos, it's worth a look back at the journeyman NASCAR driver's first career victory.

By

Sports

February 17, 2021 - 9:40 AM

Michael McDowel celebrates in victory lane after winning the Daytona 500 Sunday. Photo by Chris Graythen / Getty Images / TNS

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It took Michael McDowell a full lap around the track in the early hours of Monday morning to understand that he was a Daytona 500 champion. That’s because NASCAR was still deliberating the finish of the race.

“I didn’t know at all when the caution came out,” McDowell said of the last-lap yellow flag that NASCAR eventually deemed flew with McDowell in the lead for the win.

“It was just so chaotic that I had no idea where the yellow came out and where I was at the time,” McDowell said.

