Here’s some context for Curry’s blistering run

Steph Curry is on a historic hot shooting stretch for the Golden State Warriors. Here's a closer look at just how impressive Curry's streak is.

April 21, 2021 - 9:03 AM

The Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry celebrates after one of his 10 3-pointers amid a 49-point effort against the host Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Photo by Steven M. Falk / The Philadelphia Inquirer / TNS

PHILADELPHIA — The shooting run that Steph Curry is on is not only unprecedented, but it’s awfully fun to watch. Even if he dropped 49 on the Sixers, it’s always fascinating to witness greatness. At least it should be.

In his last five games, Curry is shooting 55.4% – from beyond the 3-point arc. He’s 46 for 83 after hitting 10 of 17 to rally the Warriors past the Sixers on Monday.

Nobody knows the jump shot better than Herb Magee, the legendary Textile/Philadelphia/Jefferson University coach who has seen all the greats.

