Here’s why the NCAA says some college athletes should be paid

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Schools paying athletes has been banned by the NCAA for decades, but a new proposal by the head of the largest college sports governing body in the United States is aimed at changing that.

NCAA President Charlie Baker earlier this week sent a letter to Division I members suggesting the creation of a new subdivision in which schools would be required to compensate at least half of their athletes yearly with at least $30,000 each in a trust fund.

“The proposal that I made yesterday, I would describe it as kind of an amalgamation of a bunch of different sort of thoughts, observations, and approaches to this,” Baker said Wednesday during at appearance at the Sports Business Journal’s Intercollegiate Athletics Forum. “And for me, this is a conversation we need to have. And I believe it’s a conversation that the folks in D-I at the NCAA want to have, and now we need to actually have it and get somewhere with it.”