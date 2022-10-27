Herta signs 4-year IndyCar extension

Colton Herta so firmly believes Andretti Autosport can return to the top of IndyCar that he announced a four-year extension Tuesday through 2027 before Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi even got a shot at signing the American.

Herta’s current contract with Andretti runs through next season, and with his Formula One aspirations temporarily on hold, Herta believes he can win in IndyCar with Michael Andretti.

Andretti Autosport last won the IndyCar championship in 2012 and last won the Indianapolis 500 in 2016 with Alexander Rossi. With Rossi now headed to McLaren next year, Herta entering his fifth IndyCar season will be Andretti’s most veteran series driver.