 | Thu, Oct 27, 2022
Herta signs 4-year IndyCar extension

The 22-year-old Colton Herta has also signed an IndyCar renewal with Andretti Autosport, as Michael Andretti tries to get two-car Andretti Global onto the current 10-team F1 grid.

October 27, 2022 - 1:28 PM

IndyCar driver Colton Herta climbs out of his race car after winning the pole position for the 47th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin/SCNG)

Colton Herta so firmly believes Andretti Autosport can return to the top of IndyCar that he announced a four-year extension Tuesday through 2027 before Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi even got a shot at signing the American.

Herta’s current contract with Andretti runs through next season, and with his Formula One aspirations temporarily on hold, Herta believes he can win in IndyCar with Michael Andretti.

Andretti Autosport last won the IndyCar championship in 2012 and last won the Indianapolis 500 in 2016 with Alexander Rossi. With Rossi now headed to McLaren next year, Herta entering his fifth IndyCar season will be Andretti’s most veteran series driver.

