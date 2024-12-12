Hesse earns state’s no 2 ranking

It didn’t take Iola High’s Zoie Hesse long to get the attention of wrestling coaches across the state.

Hesse, a sophomore, opened her 2024-25 season in fine fashion last week at a competition Santa Fe Trail, pinning both of her opponents within the first half-minute or so, including Marley Gilliland of Holton, the third-ranked girls wrestler in Kansas Class 4A.

Members of the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association took notice.

Hesse, who was unranked heading into the season, skyrocketed up the charts and is now ranked No. 2 among Class 4A wrestlers at 190 pounds.

Abby Brenn of Winfield, the defending runner-up at the class Class 4-1A state meet last February, is ranked No. 1. Gilliland remains ranked No. 3.

Hesse missed out on a potential opportunity to wrestle against Brenn last weekend at the Kan-Okla Classic in Caney because of a schedule conflict.

Hesse also plays basketball for Iola and had a game the same night the girls competed Kan-Okla.

HUMBOLDT’S Cole Mathes is the No. 2-ranked wrestler in Class 3-1A at 190 pounds after previously holding that same position at 175 pounds last year.

The Lady Cubs’ Taevyn Baylor is ranked No. 4 at 155 pounds in Girls 3-1A.