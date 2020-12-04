Menu Search Log in

High school basketball, sans fans, begins

With fans prohibited from attending games until late January — unless the state’s high school sports governing body decides otherwise next week — the audience members consisted almost entirely of cheerleaders, players and coaches.

December 4, 2020 - 4:05 PM

COLONY — The atmosphere was decidedly surreal, but the action on the court was just as intense.

A pair of old rivals in Crest and Southern Coffey County high schools opened the 2020-21 basketball season Thursday. 

Their annual season-opening affair typically comes one night earlier than most other area schools, thus giving the Titans and Lancers the distinction of being the first area schools to play basketball in the new COVID-19 era.

