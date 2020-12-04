High school basketball, sans fans, begins

COLONY — The atmosphere was decidedly surreal, but the action on the court was just as intense.
A pair of old rivals in Crest and Southern Coffey County high schools opened the 2020-21 basketball season Thursday.
Their annual season-opening affair typically comes one night earlier than most other area schools, thus giving the Titans and Lancers the distinction of being the first area schools to play basketball in the new COVID-19 era.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives