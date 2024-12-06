High school hoops tourneys tip off season

The local high school basketball scene hits the hardwood running next week with each of the Register’s area teams taking part in various preseason tournaments.

Iola’s Mustangs will venture north to Central Heights for the Ike Cearfoss Memorial Basketball Tournament, which starts Tuesday.

Iola’s girls will open against Osage City at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the schools’ boys teams following immediately afterward.

From there, the teams are guaranteed to play Thursday at Central Heights, against either Kansas City Christian or the host Central Heights Vikings. Game times will be determined after the first round games are complete.

Final-round games will be held Friday or Saturday, depending on how the Iola squads did in their opening-round contests.

The other side of the Ike Cearfoss bracket will play at West Franklin High School in Pomona through the week. Those teams are West Franklin, Santa Fe Trail, Olathe Heritage and Lebo.

HUMBOLDT’S Preseason Basketball Tournament will include visitors from Crest, West Elk and Erie.

The round-robin tournament will have Crest’s girls and boys playing against Erie, starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Humboldt Community Fieldhouse. Humboldt’s girls and boys will follow in their opening round games against West Elk.

Thursday’s second round will have the Crest girls and boys taking on the host Cubs after Erie and West Elk’s teams have faced off.

On Friday, Crest will play West Elk and Humboldt takes on Erie to wrap up the tournament action.

MARMATON VALLEY and St. Paul school officials are making lemonade out of lemons with their preseason tournament.

Typically, the schools would host their own events, but with Marmaton Valley not fielding a girls team, it left some opponents in a lurch. Turns out St. Paul’s preseason tournament was having a similar issue after one of the participants, Chetopa, also said it would not field a girls team.

With that in mind, they are combining forces for the MVHS and St. Paul Preseason Tournament.

Of local note, Marmaton Valley’s boys will take on Madison at 7:30 p.m. Monday; Uniontown at 8 p.m. Thursday and Chetopa at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Northeast-Arma and Oswego are also taking art in the tournament, and will play all of their games at the St. Paul venue.