HMS boys maintain unblemished record

Humboldt Middle School's boys teams took differing routes to victory Monday. The A team was hot from the start in defeating Neodesha, while the B team staged a furious fourth-quarter comeback to win.

Sports

February 3, 2021 - 9:56 AM

NEODESHA — While Humboldt Middle School’s boys continue to run roughshod over their opponents, the Cubs B team staged a remarkable comeback Monday.

The boys swept past host Neodesha, rolling to 45-16 victory.

The B team, meanwhile, trailed 20-6 at halftime and 24-14 after three quarters before outscoring the Bluestreaks 12-0 in the fourth period to win, 26-24.

