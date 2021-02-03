HMS boys maintain unblemished record

NEODESHA — While Humboldt Middle School’s boys continue to run roughshod over their opponents, the Cubs B team staged a remarkable comeback Monday.
The boys swept past host Neodesha, rolling to 45-16 victory.
The B team, meanwhile, trailed 20-6 at halftime and 24-14 after three quarters before outscoring the Bluestreaks 12-0 in the fourth period to win, 26-24.
