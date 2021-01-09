HMS boys open with a win

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School’s boys basketball team got off to a flying start on the 2021 season Friday.

The Cubs raced to leads of 15-3 after one period and 29-5 at halftime against Eureka to win, 35-11.

“I am very pleased with our performance tonight,” Humboldt head coach Jeremy Weilert said, noting Friday’s tilt was Humboldt’s season-opener, while Eureka already had played three times. “This was a well-balanced game.”