EUREKA — Humboldt Middle School picked up a pair of road victories Monday, with both the A and B teams dispatching host Eureka.

The Cub A team clamped down on defense, outscoring Eureka, 24-7, over the second and third quarters of a 44-25 victory.

Meanwhile, Humboldt’s B team blitzed its way to a 16-2 lead after one quarter to cruise to a 46-33 win.