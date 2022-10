HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Middle School football team took down Cherryvale on Thursday night, 38-16.

The Cubs (4-1) began the game scoring 14 points and holding Cherryvale scoreless through the first quarter. Remington Strickler got Humboldt on the board with a nine-yard rushing touchdown before Ty Shaughnessy connected with Collin Cook on a 62-yard touchdown pass.

Truman Gryzbowski ran in for a two-point conversion on one of the scores.