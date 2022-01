HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Middle School’s boys basketball teams split with Galesburg on Thursday night. The A team won 33-32. The B team fell 21-17.

The Cubs came out on fire in the A game, with hot shooting and a sizable rebounding advantage, leading to extra shots. Humboldt led 19-12 at the half.

Galesburg came roaring back in the second half with an 11-point fourth quarter. The Timberwolves edged ahead, but Humboldt answered with a 6-0 run to regain the lead.