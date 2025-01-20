HMS falls at Neodesha

NEODESHA — Humboldt Middle School’s Cubs were at Neodesha Friday in a makeup date from Jan. 9.

Humboldt played well on defense, holding a potent Bluestreak offense 11 points below its season average.

But Neodesha’s defense was even tougher in a 23-14 win.

“We played well defensively,” Humboldt coach Jeremy Weilert said. “I was pleased with our free throw percentage as well (6 of 11). We struggled from the floor (4 of 21).

Tucker Wrestler scored seven to lead the Cubs, followed by Breckin Guenther with four and Mason Miller with three.

Neodesha eked out a 22-20 B team win.

Nate Froggatte scored 10 to lead Humboldt’s B team. Mason Gunderman and Waylon Johnson added four apiece. Tate Thomas added two.

The Bruestreaks also prevailed, 19-10, in the C team matchup. Sawyer Robinson scored five, Rowan Grisier three and Jaxon Gunderman two for the Cubs.