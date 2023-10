NEODESHA — The Humboldt Middle School football team came up short at Neodesha on Thursday, 28-8.

The Cubs (4-3) went down by 28 points before Truman Grzybowski scored a fourth quarter touchdown to cut into the deficit.

“We want to thank our eighth-graders for everything they’ve given us the last two years,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “They have been a great group and will do big things as they move forward in their football careers.”