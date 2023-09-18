 | Mon, Sep 18, 2023
HMS football rolls over Eureka

Humboldt's Junior High Cubs ran all over Eureka when the teams matched up on the road Thursday. The Cubs went for three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter alone.

September 18, 2023 - 3:04 PM

The Humboldt Cubs. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

EUREKA — Humboldt Middle’s football team went on the road and ran all over Eureka Thursday. 

The Cubs (3-0) jumped on the board immediately, as Remington Strickler returned the opening kickoff 75 yards to the endzone for the early lead. 

Humboldt rushed for three more touchdowns in the first quarter alone. The first was a Truman Grzybowski 18-yard touchdown run before Mason Miller brought in a six-yard touchdown catch. Ty Shaughnessy then scampered into the endzone from 19 yards out for the 28-0 lead. 

