HMS girls advance in tournament

LEON — It was a matter of survive and advance Monday for Humboldt Middle School’s Lady Cubs.

“We did not have a pretty game, but we got the job done,” Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said after Humboldt emerged with a 16-13 win over Galesburg to open the Tri-Valley League Tournament.

Humboldt’s defense made sure of that.

The Lady Cubs had 21 stalls and limited Galesburg of 6 of 33 from the field.

Humboldt hit only 8 of 58 field goals, 14%.

Ellie Carlson led Humbodlt with six points, followed by Hadlee Allen and Karis Cook with four each. Brynna Ellis added two.

Humboldt advances to Thursday’s semifinal against Bluestem at Erie.

Humboldt’s B team dropped a 23-18 setback to Galesburg.

Allen and Peyton Weilert scored six apiece to lead the Lady Cubs, followed by Rhys Trieber and Sydney Daniels with four and two points, respectively.