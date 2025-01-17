HMS girls prevail

FREDONIA — Humboldt Middle School’s Lady Cubs were dominant early, and withstood a furious Fredonia comeback Thursday in a 19-16 win.

Humboldt led 11-4 at halftime before Fredonia hit a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch to make things interesting.

“Our press break and timely passing allowed us to weather the storm,” Humboldt coach Eric Carlson said. Tinley Ermel scored 10 points, followed by Jadey Ellis with five and Kris Cook and Ellie Carlson with two each.

THE PATTERN wasn’t quite the same in the B team contest. Fredonia used a 10-2 second-quarter run to take a lead, and then withstood Humboldt’s rally to win, 19-16.

Ermel scored eight and Hadlee Allen had six to lead Humboldt. Jayden Hegwald chipped in with two.

THE LADY Cub C team won a 5-3 decision in two quarters. Rhylee Wilkerson scored three and Hegwald two.

Cubs drop heartbreakers

FREDONIA — Humboldt Middle School’s boys lost a pair of nail-biters Thursday.

The Cubs’ A team dropped a 31-27 decision to host Fredonia, while the B-teamers were edged out, 23-22.

“It just wasn’t our best night,” Humboldt head coach Jeremy Weilert said. “We need to regroup and work harder in practice to bounce back. The focus now is on correcting our mistakes and playing to our potential moving forward.”

Mason Miller scored 13 to lead Humboldt’s A team. Breckin Gunther and Riley Lassman added five apiece. Tucker Wrestler and Zane Sanchez each scored two.

The B team setback spoiled a dominating night on the boards for Humboldt’s Nate Froggatte, who pulled in 16 rebounds. Mason Gunderman added nine rebounds. “They were great,” Weilert said.

Froggatte scored nine and Tate Thomas had seven to lead Humboldt’s B-teamers. Gunderman added six.