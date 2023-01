CANEY — The Humboldt Middle boys and girls struggled in their matchups at Caney Valley Thursday.

The Cub boys A team was crushed by Caney Valley, 43-20, while Humboldt’s boys B team slipped, 34-18, and the boys C team lost to the Bullpups, 36-12. Humboldt’s girls A team fell to Caney, 25-17, while the girls B team picked up the lone win of the day, 17-8.

Girls Basketball