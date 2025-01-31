HMS hosts Caney Valley

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School’s boys started out well against visiting Caney Valley Thursday.

The Cubs played with intensity and moved the ball around effectively, head coach Jeremy Weilert said.

But Caney’s relentless ability to make shots and capitalize on turnovers made the difference. The Bullpups took an 18-7 second-quarter run and never looked back in a 50-22 victory.

Tucker Wrestler led the Cubs with 14 points.

“Tucker played hard on both ends of the floor,” Weilert said. “He attacked the basket, made some key shots and was aggressive on defense.”

Mason Miller scored three, while Riley Lassman and Zane Sanchez scored two apiece. Bentley Kolb chipped in with a free throw.

Caney Valley also prevailed, 30-13, in the B team game.

Nate Froggatte led Humboldt with five points, followed by Tate Thomas with four and Envy Oberbeck and Mason Gunderman with two each.