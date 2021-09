EUREKA — On top of their weekend tournament in Iola, Humboldt Middle School’s volleyball team also was in Eureka Thursday.

The Lady Cub A team dropped a two-set nailbiter to Eureka, falling 25-23 and 35-25.

Grace Reno, Ricklyn Hillmon and Skyler Hottenstein each had a pair of aces for Humboldt. Hottenstein also had a pair of kills, with Reno assisting. Laney Hull and Hillmon both had one kill.