HMS loses heartbreaker at Caney

Turnovers a bane in 12-6 loss.

October 2, 2020 - 4:19 PM

CANEY — Humboldt Middle School football coach Mike Miller was expecting a defensive struggle Thursday.

And that’s what he got, with turnovers the decisive factor in a 12-6 loss at Caney Valley.

In fact, turnovers led to all three touchdowns in the contest.

