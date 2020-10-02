HMS loses heartbreaker at Caney

CANEY — Humboldt Middle School football coach Mike Miller was expecting a defensive struggle Thursday.
And that’s what he got, with turnovers the decisive factor in a 12-6 loss at Caney Valley.
In fact, turnovers led to all three touchdowns in the contest.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives