Menu Search Log in

HMS racks up wins

Humboldt Middle School's boys swept past Eureka in a pair of road games Monday. Meanwhile, the Lady Cubs A team defeated Caney Valley in a Thursday contest.

Sports

January 26, 2021 - 10:04 AM

EUREKA — Humboldt Middle School’s boys kept up their winning ways Monday, sweeping road games against Eureka.

The Cubs A team took control in the third quarter, turning a 16-11 lead into a 22-11 advantage in a 28-17 victory.

“We struggled a little bit offensively against Eureka,” Cub head coach Jeremy Weilert siad. “I was pleased with our defense, though.”

Related
January 22, 2021
January 9, 2021
January 23, 2019
January 27, 2015
Trending