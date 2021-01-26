HMS racks up wins

EUREKA — Humboldt Middle School’s boys kept up their winning ways Monday, sweeping road games against Eureka.

The Cubs A team took control in the third quarter, turning a 16-11 lead into a 22-11 advantage in a 28-17 victory.

“We struggled a little bit offensively against Eureka,” Cub head coach Jeremy Weilert siad. “I was pleased with our defense, though.”