HMS secures league crown

LEON — Humboldt Middle School’s A team sealed the Tri-Valley League championship Thursday with a hard-fought victory at Blustem.

The Lady Cubs won in straight sets, 25-17 and 25-12.

Mylan Sterling and Jadey Ellis led the team with the most aces. Carlin Hart, Hadlee Allen, and Jadey Ellis each had kills and Brynna Ellis and Sterling had assists.

“This team has had an incredible season and I have enjoyed watching their growth,” head coach Darcie Croisant said. “They have a very bright future ahead in this sport.”

The Lady Cub B team prevailed, 25-16 and 25-19.

Brylee Napier and Kinsley Isbell led the team with aces.

“This group of ladies always likes to leave us on the edge of our seats, however, on Thursday they came in determined to get the win and that is exactly what they did,” Croisant said.

The B team finished with a 6-1 record.

The C-D team fell in a three-set tiebreaker, 25-21, 19-25 and 15-11.

Kaylyn Olson, and Caylor Defebaugh led the team’s servers.

The C team ends the season at 3-4.

The D team, while not playing at Bluestem, ended with a 5-1 record.