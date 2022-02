HUMBOLDT — An up and down night for the Cubs gave way to a 1-2 record on Monday night as Humboldt Middle School’s boys basketball squad played Neodesha.

Humboldt’s A team won 36-27, the B team lost 28-23, and the C team fell 10-8.

The A squad was led by another double-double by Mason Sterling. Humboldt pounced on the Bluestreaks early. After trailing 8-2 in the opening quarter, the Cubs, fueled by a 14-point second quarter, took a 16-12 lead into the half.