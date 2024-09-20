HMS squads remain unbeaten

GALESBURG — High drama on the hardwood was the name of the game Thursday.

In the only match not decided by a tiebreaker, Humboldt Middle School’s volleyball A team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 25-8 and 25-18 win over host Galesburg.

“We had some excellent serves and fabulous communication,” head coach Darcie Croisant said. “Every week this team plays together they get better.”

Jadey Ellis led with seven aces. Carlin Hart had thrill kills, with several assists coming from Brynna Ellis.

The Lady Cub B team also moved to 3-0 in a whopper of a match. The teams split the first two sets, both decided by 30-28 final scores, before Humbodlt captured the tiebreaker, 15-12.

Rhylee Wilkerson led Humboldt with five service aces.

Humboldt’s C team fell, 2-1, 15-25, 25-21 and 16-14 in the tiebreaker. The Lady Cub D team prevailed, 25-19, 24-26 and 15-13.

Statistics from those matches were not immediately available.