HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Middle School girls and boys basketball teams matched up against Neodesha on Thursday.

On the girls side, the Lady Cubs A team was on the losing end of a 33-27 defeat while the girls B team knocked off the Bluestreaks, 19-6. Humboldt’s boys A team fell to Neodesha, 49-31, the Cubs B team won, 23-16, and the boys C team dropped their game, 33-14.

Girls Basketball