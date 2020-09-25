HMS volleyball team on a roll

HUMBOLDT — Break out the brooms.
Humboldt Middle School hosted Eureka in a series of matches, and won them all.
The Lady Cub A team won, 25-18 and 25-21.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives