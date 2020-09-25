Menu Search Log in

HMS volleyball team on a roll

Humboldt Middle School hosted Eureka in a series of matches, and won them all.

September 25, 2020 - 3:26 PM

HUMBOLDT — Break out the brooms.

Humboldt Middle School hosted Eureka in a series of matches, and won them all.

The Lady Cub A team won, 25-18 and 25-21.

