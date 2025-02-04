HMS wins tourney openers

LEON — Humboldt Middle School’s boys rode a hot start to a Tri-Valley League Tournament win Monday.

The Cubs zipped out to an 18-11 lead after one quarter. After a slow second period, Humboldt kicked it back into high gear after halftime, pulling away for a 34-23 victory over Galesburg.

The win moves the Cubs to the semifinal round, where they’ll play either Eureka or Bluestem on Thursday.

On Monday, Zane Sanchez and Mason Miller shared scoring duties with seven points apiece. Tucker Wrestler and Riley Lassman both scored six. Breckin Guenther and Bentley Kolb added three points each. Braxton Fitzmaurice chipped in with two.

“We were great in the first and third quarters,” Humboldt coach Jeremy Weilert said. “We will have to be more consistent for four quarters on Thursday.”

HUMBOLDT’S B team raced out to a 17-1 lead after one quarter and cruised from there in a 38-8 victory.

Nate Froggatte led with eight, while Envy Oberbeck, Tate Thomas and Waylon Johnson all scored six. Mason Gunderman and Owen Works added four each. Ryker Wrestler and Orval LeClair scored two apiece.