Hockey player charged in opponent’s death

A player involved in a collision with another hockey player has been charged with manslaughter after the opponent died when a skate cut his neck.

November 14, 2023 - 2:28 PM

Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks players stand for a moment of silence following the death of former Penguins player Adam Johnson, prior to their game at PPG PAINTS Arena on Oct. 30, 2023, in Pittsburgh. Photo by Harrison Barden/Getty Images/TNS

LONDON (AP) — Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.

Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers on Oct. 28 when he was struck by an opponent’s skate blade in the Elite Ice Hockey League game at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

South Yorkshire Police did not name the suspect or provide his age. He was in police custody.

