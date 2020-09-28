Menu Search Log in

Holding Court: Iola, Humboldt SCC compete in Burlington

Humboldt's Lady Cubs played some of their best volleyball of the season, taking second place at the Burlington Invitational. Iola's Fillies also had plenty of highlights in taking fourth.

Sports

September 28, 2020 - 9:43 AM

Iola High’s Lauryn Holloway goes up for a kill in a tournament earlier this season. On Saturday, Holloway and her teammates competed in Burlington. Photo by Richard Luken

BURLINGTON — The action was hot and heavy Saturday as three area schools — Iola, Humboldt and Southern Coffey County — ventured north for the Burlington Invitational Tournament.

Iola’s Fillies, after going 2-1 in pool play, wound up finishing fourth after falling to Emporia and Burlington in the medal round.

Humboldt’s Lady Cubs swept through the preliminary round, then won its semifinal match over Burlignton, before falling in the championship match to Emporia.

