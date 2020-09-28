Holding Court: Iola, Humboldt SCC compete in Burlington

BURLINGTON — The action was hot and heavy Saturday as three area schools — Iola, Humboldt and Southern Coffey County — ventured north for the Burlington Invitational Tournament.
Iola’s Fillies, after going 2-1 in pool play, wound up finishing fourth after falling to Emporia and Burlington in the medal round.
Humboldt’s Lady Cubs swept through the preliminary round, then won its semifinal match over Burlignton, before falling in the championship match to Emporia.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives