Holding Court: Iola, Humboldt SCC compete in Burlington

BURLINGTON — The action was hot and heavy Saturday as three area schools — Iola, Humboldt and Southern Coffey County — ventured north for the Burlington Invitational Tournament.

Iola’s Fillies, after going 2-1 in pool play, wound up finishing fourth after falling to Emporia and Burlington in the medal round.

Humboldt’s Lady Cubs swept through the preliminary round, then won its semifinal match over Burlignton, before falling in the championship match to Emporia.