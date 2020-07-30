Menu Search Log in

Holloway signs with ACC

Madisyn Holloway, who shined for Iola High School in multiple athletic disciplines, will take her talents to the hardwood at Allen Community College. Holloway has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for the Red Devil women.

July 30, 2020 - 9:57 AM

Madisyn Holloway is joined by father Chris and mother Lisa on each end along with former Iola High Fillies head coach Becky Carlson. Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

Former Iola High standout Madisyn Holloway will play basketball at Allen Community College for the next two seasons.

This past year, Holloway, who graduated from IHS in 2019, completed her one year of cosmetology school at Fort Scott Community College.

The Lady Devils will be coming off a tough season, where they finished 8-22 on the regular season and 3-17 in the Jayhawk conference.

