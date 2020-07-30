Holloway signs with ACC

Former Iola High standout Madisyn Holloway will play basketball at Allen Community College for the next two seasons.
This past year, Holloway, who graduated from IHS in 2019, completed her one year of cosmetology school at Fort Scott Community College.
The Lady Devils will be coming off a tough season, where they finished 8-22 on the regular season and 3-17 in the Jayhawk conference.
