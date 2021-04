PITTSBURG — Iola High’s Chris Holloway kept up his busy week in fine fashion with his second top-10 golf finish in two days.

One day after taking sixth at Iola’s invitational tournament, Holloway was the only Iola competitor to travel to a second tournament in Pittsburg. He carded an 89, good for 10th.

Iola’s golfers will be in Coffeyville next Tuesday.