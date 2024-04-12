Home sweep home! Red Devils defeat Coffeyville

Coffeyville Community College’s softball team left Iola Thursday feeling a bit windswept.

Host Allen Community College rallied for the winning runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the decisive rally coming on Madisyn Havenstein’s sacrifice fly in a 9-8 Red Devil victory.

The win capped a doubleheader sweep for the Red Devils, who also won Thursday’s opener, 8-3, and gives ACC four wins in its last six games.

The Game 2 victory featured a number of wild momentum swings.

Allen had control early, courtesy of Ashley Tribble’s bases-clearing double in the bottom of the first. Abby Marsh followed with an RBI single for a 5-0 lead, and a Coffeyville error in the bottom of the second had the Red Devils on top, 6-0. Bailey Campbell’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning made it 7-2 before trouble struck in the top of the fifth.