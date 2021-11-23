 | Tue, Nov 23, 2021
Hoops feast ahead

While football is usually the main sport during the Thanksgiving weekend, basketball fans have a lot to sink their teeth into also.

It's almost like a basketball buffet.

November 23, 2021 - 9:59 AM

In this photo from April 03, 2021, Cody Riley (2) of the UCLA Bruins and Andrew Nembhard (3) of the Gonzaga Bulldogs look on in the second half during the 2021 NCAA Final Four semifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

This time of the year is all about friends and family, turkey and pie, and plenty of football to take up the days.

Better make some room for some basketball, too.

The rise of exempt tournaments the past few years has turned the week of Thanksgiving into a reason to give thanks for some college hoops. Just about every day is overflowing with tantalizing matchups, which not only serve as Top 25 shake-ups during the early portion of the season, but could act as resume-builders when March rolls around.

