 | Tue, Jul 11, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Hopkins, Cook lead remaining NFL free agents

DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook lead a list of accomplished players who are still available a week before several NFL teams open training camp. Other free agents include running backs Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt, quarterback Carson Wentz and edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Yannick Ngakoue.

By

Sports

July 11, 2023 - 2:27 PM

In this photo from Nov. 27, 2022, DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Norm Hall/Getty Images/TNS)

DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook lead a list of accomplished players who are still available a week before several NFL teams open training camp.

Hopkins, the three-time All-Pro wide receiver, became a free agent when Arizona released him in May. He visited the Tennessee Titans and has talked to the New England Patriots.

The 31-year-old Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowl pick, could be waiting for a Super Bowl contender to make an offer. He’d fit in nicely with Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs if they could find a way to pay him.

Related
January 8, 2021
December 23, 2020
March 17, 2020
December 24, 2019
Most Popular