The Humboldt Lady Cubs, a 12-and-under traveling softball team, took first place in the USA Softball VIP Hoppin Hitfest in Blue Springs, Mo., April 24-25. Team members are, kneeling, Leah Carmen; second row from left, Kinley Hart, Kamry DeLaTorre, Skylar Hottenstein, Khloe Robinson, Jo Ellison, Hadley Galloway, Mylee Miller, Bailey Daniels, Lakyn Meadows and Andi Nordt; third row, coaches David Hart, Nathan Ellison and Rusty Nordt. COURTESY PHOTO