Hospital-Amputations reported after frigid playoff game

Chiefs fans who endured record cold temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium in January were among those who needed amputations after being treated for frostbite, according to Research Medical Center.

Around 30 patients were treated at Research Medical Center for injuries due to bitter cold conditions that persisted in January, according to burn physician specialist Dr. Megan Garcia. The hospital didn’t specify exactly how many had been in attendance at the Jan. 13 Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins — the fourth coldest game in NFL history, and the coldest Chiefs game ever.

Of those patients who were treated, 12 have undergone amputation surgeries. The hospital expects more patients to require surgeries over the next few weeks as they continue to treat patients and monitor their recoveries.