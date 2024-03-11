Hospital-Amputations reported after frigid playoff game

 | Mon, Mar 11, 2024
Some Kansas City Chiefs fans reporting frostbite after the team's frigid win over Miami in January have had their fingers or toes amputated, a local hospital reported.

March 11, 2024 - 2:53 PM

Fans brave cold weather during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs between the Miami Dolphins and the host Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS

Chiefs fans who endured record cold temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium in January were among those who needed amputations after being treated for frostbite, according to Research Medical Center.

Around 30 patients were treated at Research Medical Center for injuries due to bitter cold conditions that persisted in January, according to burn physician specialist Dr. Megan Garcia. The hospital didn’t specify exactly how many had been in attendance at the Jan. 13 Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins — the fourth coldest game in NFL history, and the coldest Chiefs game ever.

Of those patients who were treated, 12 have undergone amputation surgeries. The hospital expects more patients to require surgeries over the next few weeks as they continue to treat patients and monitor their recoveries.

