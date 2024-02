CHANUTE — A torrid shooting performance from Chanute High’s Jordan Duncan turned the tables on Iola’s Mustangs Friday.

Duncan drained four 3-pointers as the Blue Comets erupted for 27 fourth-quarter points, erasing an eight-point Iola lead in the process.

The Mustangs, who had been so effective at responding to every Chanute challenge up until then, went cold from the field down the stretch, dropping a 64-58 setback.