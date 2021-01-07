Houston rallies past Wichita State

HOUSTON (AP) — Quentin Grimes scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half as No. 11 Houston rallied for a 70-63 win over Wichita State on Wednesday night.

After shooting 1 of 6 from the field in the first half, Grimes was 5 of 11 in the second half, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also had nine rebounds.

“We knew in the first half that we came out with a lack of energy,” Grimes said. “I knew in the second half that I needed to assert myself and be in attack mode at all times to make sure to get us going and to make sure we went out there in the second half and got the win.”