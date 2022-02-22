 | Tue, Feb 22, 2022
Howard suspended five games

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended the final five games of the regular season and fined $40,000 for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head

February 22, 2022 - 9:35 AM

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard gets fired up while shouting out instructions from the sideline during the first half on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor as Michigan faces off against Purdue. Michigan defeated Purdue 82-58. (Jake May | MLive.com)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended the final five games of the regular season and fined $40,000 for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head,  triggering a postgame melee.

The Big Ten Conference also on Monday suspended three players one game for the altercation following the Badgers’ 77-63 win on Sunday: Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II, and Jahcobi Neath of Wisconsin.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000 for violating the conference’s sportsmanship policy, but was not suspended. Howard is expected to be back for the Big Ten tournament, which begins March 9 in Indianapolis.

