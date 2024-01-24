 | Wed, Jan 24, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Hull voted as Register’s athlete of the month

Humboldt's Sam Hull, a multi-sport star, has been voted by readers as the Iola Register's athlete of the month for his prowess on the basketball court.

By

Sports

January 24, 2024 - 2:41 PM

Humboldt HIgh's Sam Hull slams down a dunk Tuesday against Uniontown. Photo by Mike Myer

HUMBOLDT — Sam Hull understands there is a finite number of times he’ll continue to don the orange and black in his high school career.

The Humboldt High senior has made the most of his athletic opportunities so far, earning multiple  league or state honors in football, baseball and basketball.

But with football in the rear view mirror, basketball season in the latter half of the season and an all-too-brief baseball campaign ahead, Hull appreciates his time with his teammates and coaches.

Related
August 2, 2023
February 2, 2023
December 13, 2022
December 5, 2019
Most Popular