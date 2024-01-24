Hull voted as Register’s athlete of the month

HUMBOLDT — Sam Hull understands there is a finite number of times he’ll continue to don the orange and black in his high school career.

The Humboldt High senior has made the most of his athletic opportunities so far, earning multiple league or state honors in football, baseball and basketball.

But with football in the rear view mirror, basketball season in the latter half of the season and an all-too-brief baseball campaign ahead, Hull appreciates his time with his teammates and coaches.