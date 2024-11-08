Humboldt advances in football postseason; Marmaton Valley bows out

It was a tale of two monsoons Friday evening.

Humboldt High’s Cubs, in their Class 2A regional playoff matchup with Riverton, had little trouble with the wet and dreary conditions, blasting its way to a 64-7 victory.

The victory propels Humboldt (10-0) to the section round, where the Cubs will host Council Grove at 7 p.m. next Friday at the Humboldt Sports Complex.

Council grove advanced with a 30-8 romp over perennial power Silver Lake. Humboldt High head football coach Logan Wyrick addresses his team following the Cubs’ 64-7 win over Riverton Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The outlook was a bit gloomier about 20 miles to the northeast, where Marmaton Valley had its hands full with the weather, and its hands even fuller with visiting Frankfort’s skilled playmakers.

Frankfort’s offense scored touchdowns on all but one possession — a holding penalty negated another touchdown in the waning seconds of the first half — as the visitors rolled to a 46-0 win.

The loss ends Marmaton Valley’s season at 8-2, while Frankfort advances to host Burlingame, a 36-24 winner over Hanover.