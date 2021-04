EUREKA — Humboldt High took a small contingent of track and field athletes to Eureka.

The contingent may have been small, but it still brought home several medals.

Leading the way was Jada Dangerfield, who took third place in the shot put at 34 feet, 5.25 inches, fourth in the 200-meter dash at 29.52 seconds and fifth in the javelin, at 92’4”