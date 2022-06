WICHITA — Humboldt High’s Drew Wilhite ended his high school athletic career with another piece of state hardware.

The HHS senior, who has signed to compete in track at Pittsburg State University next fall, placed sixth in the 400-meter dash at the Class 3A State Track Meet on Saturday.

Wilhite ran 51.58 seconds, nearly .4 seconds faster than his mark at regionals, despite running into the face of a brutal south wind for much of the race.