 | Mon, May 23, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Humboldt athletes punch tickets to state

Humboldt has three returnees headed to the state track meet in Drew Wilhite, Levi McGowen and Maddox Johnson. Two newcomers, Anna Goforth and Kirstyn Murrow, also are Wichita-bound this week.

By

Sports

May 23, 2022 - 3:29 PM

Humboldt High's Drew Wilhite clears the high jump bar while taking third place in the Class 3A Regional Track Meet Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CHANUTE — Humboldt High’s Drew Wilhite added to his extensive high school sports portfolio Friday, winning the Class 3A Regional 400-meter dash in dominant fashion. 

Wilhite’s time of 52.0 seconds was a full 2 seconds faster than his nearest competitor. For perspective’s sake, four other runners were within 2 seconds of Eric Pabon’s runner-up time of 54.01 seconds.

In the high jump, Wilhite took third with a leap of 6-feet. Wilhite will compete in both events at the state track meet at WSU’s Cessna Stadium. 

Related
May 21, 2022
May 13, 2022
May 11, 2022
May 2, 2022
Most Popular