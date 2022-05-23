Humboldt athletes punch tickets to state

CHANUTE — Humboldt High’s Drew Wilhite added to his extensive high school sports portfolio Friday, winning the Class 3A Regional 400-meter dash in dominant fashion.

Wilhite’s time of 52.0 seconds was a full 2 seconds faster than his nearest competitor. For perspective’s sake, four other runners were within 2 seconds of Eric Pabon’s runner-up time of 54.01 seconds.

In the high jump, Wilhite took third with a leap of 6-feet. Wilhite will compete in both events at the state track meet at WSU’s Cessna Stadium.