EUREKA — Humboldt High’s Drew Wilhite added to his trophy case by winning gold in the 400-meter dash Thursday at the Pioneer League Track Meet.

He added a silver in the high jump and bronze in the 800-meter run to help propel the Cubs to second place as a team.

Levi McGowen added a pair of silver medals, in the triple jump and the 200-meter dash, while Peyton Wallace took home bronze in both the 1600 and 3200.