Humboldt back on track

LEON — Following a disappointing pair of losses two days earlier at Burlington, and with a tough slate of games approaching this week, Humboldt High’s Cubs were in need of a pick-me-up Saturday.

That came in a big way, as Humboldt secured wins of 21-1 and 21-0 over host Bluestem in a makeup doubleheader.

“We bounced back really well after two tough games with Burlington,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “Our hitters were much more patient at the plate and that led to some big innings.”